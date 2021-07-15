Birkirkara and Mosta FC will be looking to protect their first-leg leads as they seek a passage into the second qualifying round of the Conference League when they play at San Marino’s La Fiorita and Spartak Trnava, of Slovakia.

The Stripes will be in action in Serravalle as they seek to preserve their 1-0 first-leg victory against La Fiorita (kick-off: 8.45pm).

Birkirkara dominated their first leg tie against the San Marino side but only had a Yannick Yankam goal to show at the end of the 90 minutes.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta