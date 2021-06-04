Mosta have unveiled Joe Grech as their new first-team coach, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Blues have been looking to appoint a new following the departure of Serbian mentor Davor Filipovic who had taken over the role at the start of last season.

The Blues have now agreed terms with Joseph Grech who has put pen to paper on a two-year contract. Grech will now work closely with Mario Muscat, the club’s technical director as they bid to maintain the team’s progress attained last season.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta