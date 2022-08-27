Christ Ememe scored a hat-trick to give Mosta their first win of the season and hand Marsaxlokk a reality check on their return to the Premier league.

Marsaxlokk had been away from the Premier League for 13 years and it showed as they made a laboured start.

Christ Ememe immediately scored his first goal for Mosta since returning from his long lay-off, after latching on to a throughball. Marsaxlokk goalkeeper Fredrick Tabone tried to push the striker wide, but Ememe eventually shot into the bottom corner.

Perhaps unsurprising, given the number of new personnel on their side – seven making their debut – Marsaxlokk looked disjointed.

And Mosta poured forward. On 35 minutes, Clayton Failla swung in a cross from the left and Ememe found the corner of the net with a cleanly-struck shot.

Nothing was going Marsaxlokk’s way. Five minutes later, Jeferson brought down Gianluca Sciberras on the edge of the box, prompting referee Andrea Sciriha to whistle a penalty. From the ensuing spot kick, Failla drove his shot past Tabone.

Marsaxlokk’s first-half display did not merit a goal, but they found the net when Adan Tiago Fonesca hit a low shot past Ini Akpan two minutes before the break.

Read the full report here...