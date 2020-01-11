MOSTA 5

Brincat 18, 43

Xuereb 23

Weverton 48, 51

TARXIEN RAINBOWS 2

Tabone 10

Andrejic 32

The year could hardly have started on a better note for Mosta. They followed up their vital victory over Gudja earned last Wednesday with an emphatic success against Tarxien Rainbows yesterday to climb seventh in the league.

In the very first episode of substance, Tarxien took the lead. Matthew Tabone netted a goal out of nothing when connected first time to looping ball by Daniel Zerafa to deceive the Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella.

Mosta were stunned but they equalised after 18 minutes. Their swift transition from defence to attack caught the Tarxien back-line off guard as Zachary Brincat charged clear through the middle channel to unleash a grounder which had the better of Tarxien goalkeeper Matthew Towns.

Most of the pressure was now on Tarxien's fort with Dexter Xuereb lashing in a tremendous free-kick from almost 20 metres which Towns never saw.

The contest was turning out to be an eventful one and the tireless Aleksa Andrejic, ran through the Mosta defence before slotting the ball home with a cute lob.

With their work undone, Mosta had the onus of living up to their responsibilities and regain the lead against a team who gained just a point from their first 13 matches.

And two minutes from time, Xuereb's floated ball was met by Brincat, running on the blind side, who slotted home from close range.

Tarxien conceded two more goals within three minutes after ends were changed and Demis Scerri's troops were reduced to tatters. Weverton Gomes was the executioner of both goals. Xuereb was the provider with services from the left, and Weverton first hit a grounder behind Towns. Then, he hit a swerving shot from the acutest of angles from the right. The ball deceived Towns to nestle in via the fast post.

Dexter Xuereb of Mosta was named BOV Player of the Match.