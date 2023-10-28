MOSTA            3

Nnaji 8, Brincat 11, Tulimieri 60

MARSAXLOKK 2

Akinbule 20, 90

MOSTA

D. Udoh, N. Obidike, D. Evans, C. Nnaji, C. Failla, G. Sciberras, W. Britto, N. Agius (66 S. Cachia), J. Vassallo, Z. Brincat (66 E. Mensah), K. Tulimieri (66 A. Isah 85 T. Thomas Shedrack)

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak, Weder, Y. Gomes (61 A. Obonogwu), N. Muscat (51 R. Scicluna), J. Ghio (75 D. Bonnici), Y. Messias, G. Camilleri, L. Aguirre (76 S. Boakye), D. Pires Dall’Oca, S. Akinbule, J. Junior.

Referee Slobodan Petrovic.

Yellow cards: Pires Dall’Oca, Messias, Evans, Nnaji, Gomes, Ghio, Scicluna, Failla, Gomes, Drobnjak.

Red card: Evans (M) 83.

Mosta cruised to their second consecutive victory as Marsaxlokk seemed to have lost their magic touch with a second defeat in a row.

Christian Nnaji’s clever finish and Zachary Brincat’s drive put Mosta two up inside the first 11 minutes. Marsaxlokk pulled one back on 20 minutes.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com

