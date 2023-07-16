“Our ongoing plan for this year, to keep growing Alliance with new branch openings, has been so successful that in the past six months we launched no less than 11 new locations with several others coming in the pipeline,” said Alliance CEO Michael Bonello, at the launch of their latest branch in Mosta.

The new Alliance Mosta branch located on Vjal l-Indipendenza, facing the Chapel of San Silvestru roundabout, is the 25th branch in the Alliance network and is being run by real estate professional Andrew Agius and his growing team of sales and letting advisors.

An avid sales expert with more than a decade of valid sales management experience, Andrew Agius had taken the opportunity to pivot to the real estate industry during the pandemic and since then has built an enviable reputation for his reliable and effective work ethic in this sector.

His energetic, goals-driven attitude and dedication to delivering client satisfaction from every transaction, is expected to place Alliance Mosta on the strong footing of this prestigious brand. The branch will actively serve real estate enquiries across all of Malta and Gozo for all property types.

Alliance franchise offices benefit from the same infrastructure, training, marketing and operations management support as Alliance founding branches and share the ever-growing sales and letting database with more than 300 advisors across all branches.

The Group provides a comprehensive suite of real estate sales and letting services with its team of close to 300 property advisors, who receive top quality training, tools and resources to deliver customer satisfaction at all touchpoints.

More information can be found on alliance.mt or social media.