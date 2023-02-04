SIRENS 1

Sano 26

MOSTA 2

Akrong 45, Okoh 54

SIRENS

M. Grech-6.5, M. Muniz (39 D. Jackson-5.5), K. Sano-6, R. Tachikawa-6, A. Borg-6.5, J. Walker-6.5, A. Vaikainah-6, A. Cini-6 (83 A. Vella), R. Correa-6.5, P. Bento-6 (83 I. Kolev), S. Sessegnon-5.5 (69 S. Arab).

MOSTA

I. Akpan-6.5, R. Briffa-6 (80 G. Sciberras), C. Ememe-7 (90 N. Agius), C. Failla-6, K. Yamazaki-5.5 (46 P. Tenebe-5.5), B. Diarra-6, J. Akrong-6, J. Vassallo-6, Z. Brincat-6 (80 D. Bonnici), J. Ekani-6, F. Dore-5.5 (46 M. Okoh).

Referee: Andrea Sciriha.

Yellow Cards: Sessegnon, Akrong, Walker, Sciberras, Vaikainah.

BOV Player of the match: Christ Ememe (Mosta).

Mosta collected another three precious points in their bid to make it to the top-four as they came from behind to beat Sirens 2-1.

The Blues, are now fourth, two points behind third-placed Birkirkara and two ahead of Hibernians but both Birkirkara and Hibernians have a game in hand.

For Mosta, this was the third win in four matches.

Read full story on www.sportsdesk.com.mt