TARXIEN 0

MOSTA 4

Farrugia 40

Kotlov 56

Murga 59

Jallow 80

Mosta found no difficulty in beating Tarxien Rainbows 4-0 to kickstart their Premier League campaign in style.

The Blues were the better side throughout the 90 minutes and although they had to wait until late in the first half to break the deadlock, they dominated after the break.

Mosta made minimal changes to their squad since last season and the inclusion of players like Edin Murga, Matias Muchardi and Nikita Kotlov in particular should leave the desired dividends this season.

Coach Mark Miller also had another two players – Momodou Jallow and Weverton Gomes making their debut.

Tarxien, on the other hand, disappointed. They created some chances early in the game but their opponents soon gained control. The Rainbows undoubtedly need to improve if they aim at staying away from the danger zone.

New Tarxien coach Marko Glumac named five new faces in the starting line-up, namely goalkeeper Rudy Briffa, Brandon Muscat, Aleksa Andreijic, Stiv Shaba and Misael Miranda Gomez.

Ironically, the Rainbows went close to taking the lead on six minutes thanks to a close-range header by Andrejic but the Mosta goalkeeper Andreas Vella neutralised his attempt.

Mosta replied with a cross from the right by Dexter Xuereb but Jallow headed wide.

Mosta held the initiative but had to wait until the 36th minute to test the Tarxien goalkeeper again.

Murga concluded a good move on the left flank with an angled shot which was blocked by Briffa.

A minute later, Miranda Gomez served Andrejic but the Serbian striker was denied by Vella.

However, five minutes from the end of the first half, Mosta managed to break the deadlock. Off a cross by Muchardi from the left, Tyrone Farrugia’s firm header gave Briffa no chance.

Just before half-time, Mosta threatened again.

Jonas Rodriguez Ekani served Muchardi whose effort was blocked by Briffa; Murga took the rebound but hit high.

In added time, Andrejic headed just wide for Tarxien following a corner from the right by Miranda Gomez.

Early in the second half, Daniel Zerafa had a shot from close range blocked by Vella and Tyrone Farrugia cleared the ball into safety.

The Blues doubled the score on 56 minutes. Jallow’s low cross from the left found Kotlov in an ideal position in front of the goalkeeper to place the ball at the back of the net.

Two minutes later, Thomas Veronese delivered a fine cross from the left flank but there was no one to connect for Tarxien.

Mosta increased the lead on 59 minutes. Murga concluded a good run on the left, beating the Tarxien custodian with a diagonal shot from inside the area.

Ten minutes later, Kotlov served the unmarked Jallow on the right but the latter concluded wide.

Three minutes later, a header by Kotlov was parried by Briffa, following a cross by Weverton from the right.

Jallow made it 4-0 ten minutes from time, slotting the ball home from close range following an assist by Kotlov.

In the dying minutes, Tarxien could have scored a consolation goal but Veronese’s freekick from the right was deflected into a corner by a defender.

Mosta’s Edin Murga was voted as the BOV Player of the Match.