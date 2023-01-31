Mosta FC have secured the services of two players on Deadline Day as they announced that they signed Australian midfielder Mark Philip Luschayev and Macedonian forward Andrej Nakov.

The Blues are looking to bolster their squad as they look to strengthen their hopes of securing a top-four finish and qualification to the Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Luschayev is a 23-year-old midfielder who started his career in Spain with UE Gandia before heading to Germany in 2020 when he joined SC Bruhl.

His acquisition will give more depth to coach Joe Grech as Mosta look to force their way to a top-three finish.

