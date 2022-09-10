PIETÀ HOTSPURS 1
Okoh 63
MOSTA 4
Ememe 29; Brincat 61
Failla 67 pen, Akrong 83
PIETÀ HOTSPURS
R. Cini-5.5, C. Bangura, S. Mizzi-5.5 (79 K. Briffa), I. Yasukaze (19 S. Okoh-6), J. Ghio-6 (79 A. Schembri Wismayer), T. Agius-6 (79 S. Camara), Z. Leonardi-5.5, G. Ogungbe-5.5, A. Belibi-6, K. Leonardi-5.5 (67 G. Xuereb), T. Yamaguchi-6.5.
MOSTA
I. Akpan-6, R. Briffa-6.5 (70 P. Tenebe), C. Ememe-7, C. Failla-6, B. Diarra-6 (70 P. Mensah), T. Farrugia-6 (54 J. Akrong), G. Acheampong-6.5, J. Vassallo-6.5, Z. Brincat-6.5 (70 N. Agius), J. Ekani-6, T. Akiti-5.5 (46 J. Nsumoh-6).
Referee: Philip Farrugia.
Yellow cards: Ghio, Diarra, Brincat, Farrugia, Akiti, Ogungbe, Akrong.
Red Cards: Bangura (P) 45.
BOV Player of the match: Christ Evo Ememe (Mosta)
Mosta returned to winning ways as they defeated ten-man Pietà Hotspurs 4-1.
The Blues, therefore, move to a more comfortable mid-table position as they now lie on the six-point mark.
The Hotspurs on the other hand, continue to chase their first points as they suffered their fourth defeat from as many matches.
