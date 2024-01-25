The Chamber of SMEs said on Thursday that it looked forward to the 'revitalisation' of the Mosta business community following months of road works which had caused 'substantial sales losses'.

The chamber said it had been informed that the project in the heart of the town is due to be concluded by the end of next week with the reopening of Constitution Road to vehicular traffic.

The project, centred around the town square, was taken in hand by Infrastructure Malta and the local council in 2020 and featured the laying of new infrastructural services and paving of the square.

The chamber said it had been regularly chasing the authorities to conclude the work, with delays causing hardship to business owners.

"With the project now completed and the announcement of the imminent reopening of the main Mosta road, we anticipate a revitalisation of the Mosta business community, leading to a dramatic increase in their viability once again," the chamber said.