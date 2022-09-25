The owners of six Mosta businesses have filed a judicial protest claiming road works that have been ongoing for many months have caused them damages and loss of earnings.

The protest, signed by 10 complainants was filed against Infrastructure Malta, Transport Malta, the Malta local council, and contractor Carmel Vella Ltd.

The businesses complained that in recent years, Main Street, Mosta, where their businesses are located, has twice been closed to traffic and dug up.

They invested in stock for their businesses and until recently enjoyed repeat customers. However, through the negligence of the authorities and the contractor, they are now suffering a loss of earnings.

Some of the businesses also suffered damage to their property, be it through clouds of dust and debris from works, or damage to tiles and facades.

One of the businesses said it was flooded with drainage because street drains had been left disconnected by workers.

The complainants said they had repeatedly tried to seek redress, but their pleas to the authorities and all those involved had fallen on deaf ears.

The complainants are Charlene Camilleri, Stephen Camilleri, Kenneth Piscopo, Christine Azzopardi, Ramon Schembri, Duncan Schembri Bonnett, Basar Noor, Jake Fenech, Alison Claire Vella, and Hector Vella.

The complainants own businesses DC Dress Code, the Convenience Shop, Paul & Waters, Kebab Time, Glo Up, and Treasures Baby and Kids Wear.

The protest was signed by lawyer Elaine Sammut.

In July, the owners of a boutique hotel also demanded financial compensation from the authorities after claiming that the non-stop roadworks significantly disrupted their business.