Senglea were dealt a cruel blow after Mosta bounced back from a goal down to take the spoils at the Centenary Stadium.

The Southseasiders took the lead when Wilkerson converted a penalty after the Brazilian was carelessly tripped by Liam Portelli.

After that the Blues gave little indication that they would deny the bottom-placed Senglea a win but a fortuitous own goal paved the way for Mosta’s win. Christ Ememe put them in front before Kevin Tulimieri sealed the win.

