Mosta continued their transfer activity this month when they concluded the transfer of Sean Ciptiott.

The Maltese midfielder started the season with Premier League strugglers Gudja United and had been a regular member at the club since his summer move.

However, last month, the 26-year-old midfielder decided to seek pastures new and reached an agreement with the Premier League club to terminate his contract.

Mosta jumped on the chance to sign the midfielder and an agreement was reached so that the player will don the blue colours of Mosta as of this month.

Cipriott had come through the youth ranks of Balzan and after breaking into the first team he had loan spells at Tarxien Rainbows and Senglea Athletic

