Mosta FC have been one of the busiest players since the start of the January transfer window as the Premier League strugglers completed three signings in the opening few days of the new year.

In fact, the Blues secured the services of former Burkina Faso international defender Dao Aziz and ex-Nigeria U-23 international Maxmilian Ugochukwu Ihekuna as well as Armenia forward Armen Hovhannisyan.

Mosta FC have struggled for results in the first part of the 2023-24 Premier League season with the team led by Joe Grech sitting fourth from bottom with 11 points and only two wins from their opening 11 games.

The Blues' top hierarchy were desperate to strengthen their squad and have moved quickly to bring in reinforcements ahead of the championship restart next weekend.

Read full story on sport.timesofmalta.com