MOSTA 5

Donkin 4; Mifsud 53; Kaljevic 60,66; Bezzina 70

SENGLEA ATHLETIC 1

Dibola 31

Mosta

S. Bitseki-6 (85 D. Ciappara), D. Debono-6 (83 M. Aquilina), M. Mifsud-7, J. Bezzina-6, C. Failla-6 (84 O.Sammut), W. Donkin-6 (75 N. Agius), D. Naah-6.5, R. Morisco-6, B. Kaljevic-6, K. Tulimieri-7, R. Ekani-6 (75 L. Portelli).

Senglea A

M. Farrugia-4, Z. Cassar-4, A. Abela-4, F. Aboulezz-5 (86 C. Buttigieg) , F. Gnindokponou-5 (79 J. Attard), S. Buhagiar-4, D. Fava-5, D. Abela-5 (67 R. Song), J. Dibola-5.5 (86 K. Aquilina), D. Kukic-5, D. Xuereb-5.

Referee: Alex Johnson.

Yellow cards: Cassar, Tulimieri, Dibola,

BOV player of the match: Bojan Kaljevic (Mosta).

Senglea’s relegation from the Premier League was confirmed as they were hammered by Mosta.

For a side mathematically on course to become the worst ever in the Premier League, Senglea were full of belief and triggered a frenetic opening.

William Donkin gave Mosta the lead after four minutes but Junior Dibola’s powerful shot put Senglea level on the half hour mark.

Yet, it was one-way traffic after the break as Bojan Kaljevic drove in two and Michael Mifsud and Johann Bezzina got their names on the scoresheet.

