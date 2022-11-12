The Daphne Foundation has asked the National Audit Office to investigate how the Mosta local council spent almost €200,000 to set up an outdoor gym.

Inaugurated in February by minister Aaron Farrugia and then-mayor, now Labour MP Romilda Zarb Baldacchino, the outdoor gym in the Żokrija neighbourhood was installed by Salvin Limited and features eight pieces of gym equipment.

Concerns about the gym’s costs were first raised by a private fitness group that set up an outdoor gym half the size for just €15,000.

Bulletproof Malta said it had spent around €6,000 on four pieces of gym equipment and a further €8,000 on installation, flooring and other works to set up an outdoor gym in St Paul’s Bay.

By contrast, Salvin Limited billed €124,000 for the gym equipment, rubber flooring, benches and above-ground variation. In all, the company received €132,567 for the project, which cost taxpayers €195,958 in total.

Expenses were covered by the Planning Authority through its Development Planning Fund. The DPF makes money available to local councils and other entities to undertake public projects.

When the issue was first flagged, the Mosta local council had dismissed concerns by saying the project was awarded through a public tender.

"The decision and all documentation are public and accessible to all. In view of all this, the council does not feel that it should continue to waste any more time on this matter,” it had said at the time.

Company charged 'more than double'

An independent analysis undertaken by the Daphne Foundation raises similar concerns to those flagged by Bulletproof.

While Salvin billed Mosta's local council almost €7,500 for an outdoor rower, a similar machine can be bought for €2,800. The company billed €5,132 for an outdoor twister when it can be purchased for €1,900, the foundation found.

PA CEO Martin Saliba, minister Aaron Farrugia and Labour MP, then Mosta mayor Romilda Baldacchino Zarb inaugurate the outdoor gym. Photo: Facebook

“This means that Salvin Limited charged the MLC more than double what other suppliers are charging for the same type of outdoor fitness equipment,” the foundation said in its analysis.

It also noted that Salvin has also benefitted from Mosta local council largesse in other projects: the company was paid “at least €173,300.95” for works and equipment at a site in Ġnien Ġorġ Grognet de Vasse, Blata l-Għolja, and €37,533.89 for works and equipment at a site in Ġnien 15 t'Ottubru, Zokkrija.

The foundation is now pushing for the NAO to investigate the deal and how public funds were used to finance it.

“When compared to the costs of a similar project carried out in another locality, and considering the relative size of the projects, the sums involved in the Mosta local council tenders raise questions over their legitimacy,” the foundation said.