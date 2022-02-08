Mosta found no difficulty in reaching the Round of 16 of the Izibet FA Trophy as they defeated Challenge League side Luqa St. Andrew’s 5-0.

Despite resting a number of players, the Blues dominated from start to finish. Zachary Brincat handed them an early two-goal lead with William Donkin adding another towards the end of the first half. During the second half, Donkin scored another two goals to extend the lead further.

