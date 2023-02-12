Mosta registered a third successive win as they defeated Floriana 2-0 on Sunday to reclaim the fourth place and keep the pace with Gżira United and Birkirkara in the battle for a place in the UEFA Europa Conference League this summer.

Although Floriana conceded yet another defeat – the third in four matches, the score is rather harsh on Gianluca Atzori’s side. They created the better chances throughout the 90 minutes, hitting the woodwork twice, and could consider themselves rather unlucky to leave Ta’ Qali empty-handed. However, Mosta scored the goals that mattered to take home three precious points.

The Greens had one change from the team which lost to Ħamrun Spartans as they welcomed back Kemar Reid. Mosta, on the other hand, had Precious Tenebe and Duane Bonnici replacing Kaishu Yamazaki and Ferebory Dore.

Floriana held the initiative during the first half. Reid had a diagonal shot from the left which scraped past the post on 12 minutes and two minutes later, Reid provided the assist for Jan Busuttil whose diagonal shot also missed the target by a whisker.

