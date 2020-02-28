Tourist guide and historian Martin Morana will guide Flimkien għal Ambjent Aħjar guests during a tour of the Mosta church and the town’s World War II air raid shelter that is situated beneath the church’s parvis.

The shelter has been furnished as it would have been during World War II. The complex also boasts an exhibition of tools and implements related to old trades.

The group is meeting on the Mosta Dome parvis tomorrow at 2pm. Participation is against a donation of €12 (which includes a coffee break). For more information, visit www.faa.org.mt