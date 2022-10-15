Failure is not the act of failing once or twice but the total submission to defeat. If Valletta’s four consecutive defeat is anything to go by, their performance against Mosta was a sign that Thane Micallef’s troops have thrown in the towel and the omens are certainly not bright for the citizens.

It took the citizens a while to get into their stride. On the quarter of the hour mark, Jean Borg picked out Kilian Bevis on the left wing with a lifted pass. The French striker used the space to surge forward and fired in an angled shot but Ini Akpan did well to block his effort.

On 21 minutes, the lively winger seemed set to break the deadlock when he chipped the ball over the onrushing goalkeeper only to see Jake Vassallo bundle the ball to safety from the goalline.

Mario Muscat’s side were intent on turning the match in their favour and in the closing minutes of the first half, Geoffrey Acheampong wriggled clear of a sluggish City defence only to flick his weak left-footed shot wide.

A few moments later, Valletta goalkeeper Alessandro Guarnone escaped maximum punishment when Rodriguez Ekani set up Acheampong who scampered free on the right but was fouled by the onrushing goalkeeper outside the box. The Italian goalkeeper was booked when it could have easily been a red card.

More details here...