This was a game that lacked in attendance numbers but not in the excitement on the field as Gżira United and Mosta produced a seven-game thriller which the Blues clinched 4-3 at the National Stadium.

Mosta will welcome the three points with open arms as they regain their five-point lead above the red zone. At the same time, Mosta kept their slim hopes of making the top six alive as they are now just four points adrift of Sirens and Gżira – both are on 27 points.

Gżira opened the score at the first time of asking when Clive Gauci combined with Zach Scerri, the latter whipping in a cross into the penalty area which Maxuell converted into goal after just six minutes.

