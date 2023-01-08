MOSTA 2

Brincat 20; Ememe 75

MARSAXLOKK 1

Attard 39

MOSTA

I. Akpan-5.5, R. Briffa-5.5, C. Ememe-7, D. Bonnici-6 (71 P. Tenebe), C. Failla-6.5, J. Ibe-6 (75 C. Eziefula), B. Diarra-6.5, N. Agius-5.5 (55 R. Ekani), J. Akrong-6, J. Vassallo-5.5, Z. Brincat-7 (75 V. Mbata).

MARSAXLOKK

M. Drobnjak-5.5, A. Attard-7, K. Keqi-7, P. Xuereb-6 (79 E. Vella), S. Ferraris-6, J. Aguilar-6 (79 S. Moracci), O. Carniello-6 (84 Wellington), L. Aguirre-6, D. Vukovic-5.5, D. Agius-7.5 (64 C. Edafe), T. Fonseca-6.

Referee Philip Farrugia.

Yellow cards Agius, Vassallo, Brincat, Edafe

BOV Player of the Match Daniel Agius (Marsaxlokk).

Mosta were the more clinical side on Sunday as they beat Marsaxlokk 2-1 at the Centenary Stadium.

While it was Marsaxlokk who held most of the ball throughout the game, errors proved costly and eventually gave Mosta a boost into the top five of the Premier League standings.

Mosta were hoping to recover after a loss to Gudja in their previous matchday. With Tyrone Farrugia suspended and Geoffrey Acheampong shipped off to Sliema Wanderers, coach Joseph Grech made wholesale changes to his side.

