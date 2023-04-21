Mosta ended their commitments on level points with Hibernians and Balzan in fourth place as they came from behind to beat ten-man Santa Lucia 2-1.

The Blues, however, will not make it to a possible decider for fourth place since they have an inferior record to Hibs and Balzan in the direct encounters.

Meanwhile, despite this defeat, Santa Lucia finished third from bottom to secure the play-off spot and will be facing the team placing third in the BOV Challenge League – Tarxien Rainbows or Żejtun Corinthians – on Friday.

