MOSTA 1

Okoh 5

SWIEQI UNITED 1

Borg 60

(aet; Mosta win 3-2 on penalties)

MOSTA

A. Vella (I. Akpan 120), C. Ememe, P. Tenebe, D. Bonnici (69 R. Briffa), K. Yamazaki (56 C. Failla), B. Diarra, N. Agius (69 Z. Brincat), T. Farrugia, M. Okoh (91 F. Dore), S. Kingue, J. Vassallo.

SWIEQI UNITED

J. Debattista, J. Rengifo, K. Muscat, S. Elfarsi (73 N. Pisani), F. Temile (91 R. Taliana), J. Scerri (104 J. Camilleri), J. Castano (112 A. Lorefice), M. Micallef, L. De Bortoli (67 D. Abela), J. Borg, K. Xuereb.

Referee Emanuel Grech.

Yellow cards Agius, Elfarsi, Temile, Farrugia, Micallef, Brincat, Pisani.

PENALTY SEQUENCE

Rengifo (S) scores 1-0; Failla (M) scores 1-1; Xuereb (S) scores 2-1; Ememe (M) scores 2-2; Muscat (S) misses 2-2; Ferebory (M) scores 2-3; Borg (S) misses 2-3; Diarra (M) misses 2-3; Taliana (S) misses 2-3.

Goalkeeper Ini Akpan was Mosta’s hero as he saved two penalties to enable his team to reach the FA Trophy quarter-finals at the expense of Swieqi United at the Centenary Stadium.

Despite the difference in division, Swieqi were in no mood to fall back and defend. In fact, just seconds into the match, Johan Castano combined with Jean Borg to put the ball into the area, the Colombian’s final touch being too strong.

However, five minutes into the encounter a free-kick from the left was badly defended by the Swieqi players, with Michael Okoh rising over to head past goalkeeper Jean Claude Debattista.

Read full match report on www.sportsdesk.com.mt