Gerald John Micallef’s Muxrabija, a collection of 15 artworks in mixed media, is currently on at the newly opened Dome Visitors’ Centre at Mosta.

This follows the first exhibition hosted by the centre by Mark Schembri in October titled Versatilis.

“These works express Micallef’s perspective of what the world as a global village is going through during these present times,” say the organisers. “They are courageously bold and colourful, sometimes becoming even too personal to verbalise their meaning to the viewer.”

“The exhibition’s title Muxrabija is similar to the traditional Peeping Tom windows in old Maltese and North African houses, because analogically the artist is peeping outside himself in order to observe what is going on in the world around him,” they conclude.

The exhibition will be open for the public until January 8.