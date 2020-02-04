Mark Muscat is presenting 30 of his latest works in an exhibition at Ir-Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone in Mosta.

Curated by Valentina Lupo, the exhibition is titled Tiżwiqa, which translates into ‘variety’ in English. The artist is, in fact, presenting a variety of colours, methods and subjects, which mostly include Maltese landscapes, seascapes and architecture. His favourite medium is acrylic on canvas but he likes to experiment with other mediums mixed with acrylic, such as heavy structured gel.

This is Muscat’s second exhibition at the Mosta cultural venue. He first exhibited there at the age of 18.

The exhibition is open at Razzett tal-Markiż Mallia Tabone, Mosta, until February 16. It is open from Monday to Friday 6 to 8.30pm, Saturday from 9.30am to noon, 6 to 8.30pm, Sunday 9.30am to noon and from 3.30 to 8.30pm. View Mark Muscat’s portfolio on the Facebook page Mark’s Art.