Buoyed by their impressive win over Sliema Wanderers in midweek, Mosta FC will be seeking another major scalp when they face joint leaders Ħamrun Spartans in the BOV Premier League at the Centenary Stadium tomorrow (kick-off: 6pm).

The Blues have been one of the positive revelations in the 2020-21 championship and in midweek, they further underlined their status as the dark horses in this season’s title race when they brushed aside the Wanderers with a dominant display.

With the win, Mosta moved up to second place in the standings on 26 points, level with Hibernians and just two points adrift of the same Wanderers and Spartans.

Tomorrow’s showdown against the Spartans could provide Mosta a perfect opportunity to go top of the standings, something few could have predicted at the start of the season.

One key component in Mosta’s well-oiled machine has been Bojan Kaljevic.

The Montenegrin striker has rediscovered his best form since moving to Mosta and is determined to help his team maintain their charge for a top placing with a strong showing against Ħamrun Spartans.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta