Mosta FC Academy youngsters Owen Sammut and Nathan Agius will be heading to Italy for a trial with FBC Casale.

The Italian club approached the Mosta FC Academy over their interest in the two players and an agreement has been reached so that Sammut and Agius will head to Italy for a one-week training camp during which they will be evaluated by the coaches of Casale.

Should Agius and Sammut will leave a good impression they are likely to be offered a contract to continue their career in Italy.

Owen Sammut is a 17-year-old defender who has represented Malta at youth level while on the other hand Nathan Agius is a 17-year-old midfielder who also forms part of the Malta U-19 national team.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta