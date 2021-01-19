Mosta FC and Raiders Għargħur sent a powerful message against racism before their BOV Women’s League match at the Mġarr Ground on Tuesday night following Sunday’s incidents during an U-19 match between the two clubs.

Last Sunday, Raiders Għargħur player Maya Lucia alleged on social media that she suffered racial abuse during the U-19 league match against Mosta at the Marsaskala Ground.

The Police and the Malta FA are currently gathering more information from the clubs involved and other relevant parties while the alleged incident has been reported to the police by the player’s club.

Maya Lucia takes a knee before the start of the Mosta vs Raiders Għargħur match.

While this alleged incident drew the condemnation from several organisations and politicians, the two clubs decided that they sent a clear message against racism before the start of Tuesday’s match.

Match officials and players take a knee prior to kick-off.

In fact, both sets of players took the pitch wearing anti-racism shirt before they held a banner which said: "Not In My Game No To Racism"

Prior to kick-off, both sets of players kneeled down to show support to Maya and other players who suffered racial abuse.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo approached Maya Lucia prior to kick-off and gave her words of encouragement in the light of the alleged recent events.

MFA president Bjorn Vassallo speaks to Maya Lucia prior to kick-off.