Mosta FC claimed bragging rights over their neighbouring rivals Naxxar Lions in the Northern Cup clash that was played at the Charles Abela Stadium on Friday.

The Northern Cup was created by Mosta and Naxxar Lions in a bid to revive the rivalry between the clubs.

Friday’s match turned out to be a hard-fought affair that ended in 2-2 draw.

A penalty shoot-out was needed and it was Mosta who took the spoils when they prevailed 8-7.

Mosta’s scorers on Friday are Johann Bezzina, who has just rejoined the Blues on loan from Birkirkara, and Salim Cisse.

