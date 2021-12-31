Mosta FC have announced that they have reached an agreement to part ways with goalkeeper Marko Jovicic and defender Mehdi Metemaj.

Serbian goalkeeper Jovicic and Austrian defender Hetemaj arrived at Mosta FC last September and enjoyed a consistent run in the club’s first team.

The Blues opted to sign Jovicic after they were forced to enter into the market to sign a goalkeeper after Health Authorities in Malta had stopped their regular goalkeeper Christopher Maffoumbi from returning to Malta after he was on international duty with his country Congo last September.

