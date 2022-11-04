Mosta FC will be bidding to confirm their status as the dark horses in the race for a European berth this season when they face Gżira United at the Centenary Stadium on Friday evening (kick-off: 7.30pm).

The Blues have been a huge revelation in the past few weeks as they managed to upset some high-profile opponents such as Valletta and Birkirkara which has seen them climb to sixth place in the standings on 14 points, just three points adrift of Birkirkara, Hibernians and Gudja United who are sharing third place.

On Friday, Joe Grech’s team faces another major test of their credentials when they take on second-placed Gżira United who are still licking their wounds following last week’s 2-1 defeat to leaders Ħamrun Spartans.

A win against the Maroons this evening will no doubt put Mosta as a serious candidate for a top-four finish this season.

Mario Muscat, Mosta’s technical director, said that he is delighted with the performances of the players so far this season but warned that it’s important that the team maintains a high level of consistency if they are to have lofty ambitions.

