Mosta FC are set for a baptism of fire in the newly-formed UEFA Europa Conference League as the Blues will come up against Slovakian giants Spartak Trnava in the first qualifying round, opening leg at the Centenary Stadium on Tuesday evening (kick-off: 5.45pm).

Mosta found themselves in a UEFA club competition for the first time following the exclusion of Ħamrun Spartans from the UEFA Champions League which saw Hibernians being ‘promoted’ to the elite club competition with Mosta taking their place in the Conference League.

There is no hiding that Mosta are facing a very tough task against Spartak Trnava. The Slovakians boast a great tradition in European football and two seasons ago, they also reached the group stages of the Europa League where they managed to amass seven points.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta