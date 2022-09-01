Mosta FC have been very busy in the summer transfer window to try and rejuvenate their foreigners' line-up for the new season.

The Premier League side have focused their transfer business on the African market as they managed to lure to their fold nine new players.

Patrick Mensah and Jacob Nii Martey Akrong hail from Ghana and are set to bolster the team’s defensive department.

On the other hand, the Blues have brought in Cameroon defender Steve Kingue.

The other overseas players brought to the club all hail from Nigeria.

