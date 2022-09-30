Mosta FC are determined to continue to invest in their youth talent but are still harbouring hopes of challenging for a major domestic honour in the 2022-23 season.

The Blues have so far enjoyed a solid start to their Premier League campaign, winning two of their opening four league matches to sit in seventh place of the standings on six points and face Sirens when the championship resumes tomorrow.

President George Galea told a news conference that the club’s main vision has always been to invest heavily in their youth sector as it represents the future of the club.

“Here at Mosta FC we are always looking to invest in our young players,” Galea said.

“Our club boasts one of the best football nursery on the island and for us, it represents a good showcase of our club.

Click here for full story