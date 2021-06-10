Mosta FC have offered new contracts to three players who formed part of their first team last season, as the Blues step up their preparations ahead of their participation in the UEFA Europa Conference League.

On Tuesday, the Blues were handed a historic qualification in the UEFA club competitions this summer after Malta champions a Ħamrun Spartans were barred by the European governing body of football’s Appeals Board to compete in this season’s Champions League due to their involvement in a match-fixing case in 2012-13.

Mosta are currently speeding up their preparations to have a competitve squad for their debut in European football and have handed a new two-year contract to Congolese goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta