Mosta FC have reached an agreement FK Kaunas Zalgiris over the transfer of Ghana midfielder Divine Naah to the Lithuanian side, the Times of Malta can reveal.

The Premier League side were in talks with the Lithuanian side over the player in the last few days and a transfer fee was finally agreed on Wednesday, which will see the player head to the former Russian Republic.

The 25-year-old midfielder arrived at Mosta FC last January and impressed with the Blues after making six appearances and scoring three goals with the Blues.

Naah enjoys an eye-catching CV as the Ghana midfielder came through the youth ranks of Manchester City before moving to Stromsgodset, in Norway, and Dutch side NAC Breda.

