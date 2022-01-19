Mosta FC have decided to part ways with Serbian midfielder Ivan Doric, the Premier League club announced.

The Serbian midfielder joined the Blues at the start of the season but in recent weeks he has struggled to keep a regular place in the team.

It is understood that the club held talks with the player and an agreement was reached so that the two parties go separate ways.

“Serbian midfielder Doric has been released by Mosta FC by consent,” the Premier League club said in a statement.

