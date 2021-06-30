Mosta have agreed the terms to sign Nigerian forward Johnson Nsumoh, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 20-year-old forward has agreed terms with the Premier League outfit and has put pen to paper on a four-year contract.

The signing of Nsumoh may well turn out to be a major boost for Mosta FC ahead of their preparations for their UEFA Europa Conference League tie against Spartak Trnava next month.

This is because the Nigerian forward knows well the Czech outfit as he was on the books of the club last season.

