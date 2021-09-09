Mosta FC have brought in two new overseas players ahead of the Premier League restart this weekend after agreeing deals for goalkeeper Marko Jovicic and defender Mehdi Hetemaj.

The Blues were forced to enter into the market to sign a goalkeeper after Health Authorities in Malta have stopped their regular goalkeeper Christopher Maffoumbi from returning to Malta after he was on international duty with his country Congo in the last fortnight.

Jovicic is a familiar face in Maltese football as the goalkeeper was on the books of Hibernians for season 2019-20.

The Serbian custodian spent the majority of his career in Serbia where he came through the academy of Partizan before heading to Zarkovo and Teleoptik before rejoining Partizan Belgrade with whom he won three Serbian Cups and the league championship in 2017.

