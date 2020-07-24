Mosta FC completed the signing of two Malta Under-21 players from Senglea Athletic on Friday. Dejan Debono and Andrei Spiteri join Mario Muscat’s side on one-year contracts for the coming season.

Left back Debono made 13 appearances in the BOV Premier League during the 2019/20 season, also playing twice in the FA Trophy.

Spiteri, an attacking player who has also spent time in the youth ranks of Spanish side Leganes, made eight appearances before moving to Mqabba in the first division during the winter’s transfer season where he made five appearances before the season’s abrupt end due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Both players have been called up to the U-21 squad but have yet to make an impact.