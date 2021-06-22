Mosta FC have announced the signing of Serbian midfielder Ivan Doric.

The 25-year-old Serbian midfielder has agreed personal terms with the Blues and put pen to paper on a one-year contract.

“Mosta FC would like to announce the signing of Serbian midfielder Ivan Doric,” the Premier League club announced.

“In his career Doric played for Latvian side Ventspils, Serbian Super Liga sides Radnik Surdulica, Backa Palanka, Napredak and Vozdovac. Last season Doric was part of FK Iskra in Montenegro.”

