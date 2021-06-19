Young midfielder Bradley Farrugia is set to spend a year in Italy training with Serie C side AC Perugia.

The Mosta FC midfielder received this opportunity after he caught the eye of the coaching staff at AC Perugia International Scouting Project.

The Serie C side International Scouting Project offers the opportunity to the players coming from all over the world to experience the Italian soccer training with licensed coaches and then to be signed with AC Perugia.

AC Perugia International Scouting Project, which was born as ISM International Scouting Centre, have followed closely the development of Farrugia through their scouts and have now decided to offer him the chance to spend a year with the Italian club.

