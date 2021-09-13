Mosta FC goalkeeper Christoffer Mafoumbi has vented his frustration after the Maltese Health Authorities forced him to go into a two-week quarantine after returning from international duty from a dark-red-listed country with the Congo national team despite he was following strict COVID-19 protocols set by FIFA.

The Malta national team and the U-21 selection returned to Malta early last week after taking part in international qualifiers against the dark-red-listed Russia in Moscow and the members of the squad didn’t need to quarantine on their return after being given an exemption by Maltese authorities.

On the other hand, Mosta goalkeeper Mafoumbi was forced to sit out of Saturday’s Premier League match against Ħamrun Spartans and is also ruled out of next weekend’s match against Hibernians as he must serve his 14-day quarantine.

