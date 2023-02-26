MOSTA 5

Okoh 27; Dore 33, 57

Kingue 39; Ememe 79

SAN ĠWANN 0

MOSTA A. Vella, R. Briffa (57 G. Chibueze), C. Ememe, C. Failla (72 D. Bonnici), K. Yamazaki (72 B. Farrugia), N. Agius, T. Farrugia, M. Okoh, S. Kingue (57 J. Akrong), R. Ekani, F. Dore (72 E. Attard).

SAN ĠWANN J. Pisani, M. Micallef, G. Zammit, K. Gatt (62 G. Pace), C. Omoruanzoje, K. Toure (69 F. Nezar), R. Saito (69 N. Sultana), J. Grech, I. Cutajar, G. Virano (69 A. Xuereb), K. Bartolo (62 K. Zarb).

Referee Darryl Agius.

Yellow cards Kingue, Xuereb.

Mosta progressed to the semi-finals of the IZIBET FA Trophy after cruising past San Ġwann with an emphatic 5-0 scoreline at the Centenary Stadium.

Goals came flowing for Joseph Grech’s side while San Ġwann struggled to make inroads into the game.

