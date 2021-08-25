Roderick Briffa could be set to leave Birkirkara FC and join Mosta FC, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The 40-year-old midfielder has been on the books of Birkirkara FC for two seasons now and this season he was a regular starter for Andre Paus’ side during their UEFA Conference League ties against La Fiorita, of San Marino, and NK Olimpija Ljubljana, of Slovenia.

However, the right-sided midfielder has yet to make an appearance for the Stripes in the BOV Premier League and could be interested in a move elsewhere to ensure he can secure more regular football.

It is understood that Mosta are currently leading the race for Briffa’s signature and the transfer could be finalised in the coming hours should an agreement be reached between all parties.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta