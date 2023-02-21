Mosta FC have lodged a protest against the result of last Sunday’s Premier League clash against Valletta, the Times of Malta can confirm.

The Blues were held to a goalless draw by the Citizens in a match that saw both teams finish the match with ten men following the dismissal of Mosta defender Jacob Akrong and Valletta forward Niltinho.

Niltinho is the subject of the protest lodged by Mosta as according to the Blues the player could have not signed for Valletta FC last January since he had already registered and played with two other clubs this season before moving to the Capital club, something that it is not permitted by FIFA Transfer Regulations.

