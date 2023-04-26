This season’s BOV Premier League may have been dominated by Ħamrun Spartans, but the most enticing battle has been for the ensuing places, more specifically those that would ensure qualification for European competition.

Birkirkara confirmed their spot by placing second and Gzira United secured third place. However, with the former still in the running for the FA Trophy, after Gzira lost to Marsaxlokk on penalties on Tuesday, fourth place looks just as attractive. In spite of this, Mosta, who finished their league campaign level on 46 points with Hibernians and Balzan, will be unable to make use of this position due to direct encounter results. However, they do still have a chance at European football through the path of the FA Trophy.

Facing Birkirkara on Wednesday (kick-off: 7PM), Mosta will be aiming to take the win and progress to this season’s final and cap a fantastic season that technical director Mario Muscat believes could be the most consistent the Blues have ever been.

“We’ve had a very positive season – undoubtedly one of the best seasons the club has had in the past years,” Muscat told the Times of Malta.

Read the full story on sportsdesk.com.mt...