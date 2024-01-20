Mosta and Naxxar Lions will renew their rivalry for the first time after an absence of four seasons when the two northern rivals go head to head in the BOV Premier League at the National Stadium on Saturday (kick-off: 5pm).

It has been almost five years since the two neighbouring rivals faced each other in the Maltese top flight, and although this derby may not catch the headlines as other similar match-ups, the rivalry between both sets of fans is still fierce.

Added to that, today’s clash is of huge importance for both teams because of their season objectives. On the one hand, Naxxar, who are sitting comfortably in sixth place, are eyeing a win to further consolidate their position. Mosta, on their part, are desperate for the three points to try and move away from the relegation zone.

